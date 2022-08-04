Report: Auburn quarterback TJ Finley charged with attempting to elude police officer

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley has been charged with attempting to elude a police officer by the Auburn Police Division, WRBL in Columbus has reported.
The charge is a Class A misdemeanor.
Local law enforcement says Finley has made bond and is no longer in the detention center.
Finley started his career at LSU and transferred to Auburn ahead of last season. Auburn begins fall football practice on Friday.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin was previously scheduled to meet with the media later Thursday afternoon.