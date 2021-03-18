Report: Auburn reserve Javon Franklin transferring

Auburn’s roster overhaul is continuing with another departure.

Reserve forward Javon Franklin intends to transfer from Auburn men’s basketball, Jake Weingarten of stockrisers.com reported Thursday.

He’s the third player leaving Auburn for the transfer portal after the team’s disappointing season ended on March 6. Guards Justin Powell and Jamal Johnson are both also entering the transfer portal, Auburn has confirmed.

Franklin appeared in 23 games in a reserve role. The native of Little Rock, Ark., originally signed with Auburn ahead of the 2019-20 season out of Holmes Community College in Mississippi.

He scored a season-high eight points against home-state opponent Arkansas on Jan. 20. Overall, though he served as a role player this season and last, averaging just more than five minutes per game in 2020-21.

The transfers come as Auburn awaits decisions from Sharife Cooper and other players weighing the opportunity to leave Auburn early for the NBA Draft.

Despite the turnover, a core group of rising Auburn players remain in place, including Devan Cambridge, who on Wednesday perhaps jokingly posted a message out to Instagram asking who’s transferring — and saying that he’s recruiting.