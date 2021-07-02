Report: Auburn running back Devan Barrett enters transfer portal

It appears Auburn’s running back room is about to lose a player.
According to On3.com’s Matt Zenitz, Auburn senior running back Devan Barrett has entered the transfer portal. Barrett’s exit would leave the Tigers with four scholarship running backs just over two months before the season opener against Akron on Sept. 4.
Auburn’s backfield would now consist of sophomore Tank Bigsby, senior Shaun Shivers, redshirt freshman Jordon Ingram and true freshman Jarquez Hunter in the backfield. Hunter signed with Auburn as a three-star recruit in February, and Ingram joined the Tigers after the Mobile native started his career at Central Michigan.
Barrett stands as the eighth Auburn player to enter the transfer portal since the spring, joining defensive end Jaren Handy, defensive lineman Jay Hardy, safety Chris Thompson Jr., cornerback Kamal Hadden, cornerback Marco Domio, offensive tackle Prince Sammons and wide receiver Hal Presley.
Barrett came to Auburn as part of the 2017 class and initially played running back before moving to cornerback at the end of fall camp the following season. He remained at defensive back until this spring, when the Tigers’ lack of depth at running back led to the senior moving back to the position.
Barrett worked at running back alongside Bigsby and Shivers as well as walk-on Jay Sharp during spring practice. Barrett took six carries for 35 yards during the Tigers’ A-Day spring game on April 17.
Auburn running back coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams spoke on April 5 about the progress made by Barrett, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus.
“You could tell early on just through his conditioning, even before spring ball started, he had to knock off some of that rust. He’s starting to get in that football shape, more confidence that I can see,” Williams said. “If he continues to work hard, if he continues to approach everything with a sense of urgency, I truly think he’ll have an opportunity to help us. As you guys know, we’re short in that area.
“I’m just going to continue to challenge the young man and I think so far he’s doing good. But myself and all the guys in the room, we have a long ways to go.”
During his time at Auburn, Barrett took 14 carries for 79 yards and recorded four tackles.