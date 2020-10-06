Report: Auburn running back Harold Joiner enters transfer portal

Auburn sophomore running back Harold Joiner has entered the transfer portal, per reports. The news comes after Joiner participated in but did not receive a single carry in the Tigers’ first two games of 2020.

Joiner’s decision was first reported by AL.com’s Matt Zenitz.

Joiner played in 17 games during his time at Auburn and took 15 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns and also logged six receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown during that time. He was responsible for Auburn quarterback Bo Nix’s longest pass in 2019, as he caught a 78-yard pass against Ole Miss.

Joiner signed with Auburn in its class of 2018 as a four-star recruit out of Mountain Brook High School in Birmingham. He scored 16 touchdowns as a senior in high school, and his ability earned him a spot in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl as well as the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Joiner’s departure would leave Auburn with junior Shaun Shivers, sophomore D.J. Williams, redshirt freshman Mark-Antony Richards and true freshman Tank Bigsby as its scholarship running backs.