Report: Auburn running back Mark-Antony Richards enters transfer portal

Auburn redshirt freshman running back Mark-Antony Richards is looking to move on.

Per AL.com’s Matt Zenitz, Richards has entered the transfer portal. The news comes three days after Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn was fired and four days after the conclusion of Richards’ second season with the Tigers.

Richards entered 2020 after suffering a season-ending knee injury during fall camp in 2019. He was limited in the early going for the Tigers but came on strong down the stretch by taking a career-high 14 carries for 57 yards against Alabama on Nov. 28.

Richards only took one carry the following week against Texas A&M and did not play against Mississippi State. He ended the 2020 season with 20 carries for 76 yards to go in five games.

Malzahn had spoken highly of Richards after his performance in the Tigers’ loss to the Crimson Tide.