Report: Auburn’s Christian Tutt changes course, enters transfer portal

After considering going pro, Auburn cornerback Christian Tutt is instead looking for a new start at the college level.

Tutt officially entered the transfer portal Tuesday after the junior initially planned to enter the NFL draft, according to AL.com’s Matt Zenitz. The news comes after Tutt played the last three years at Auburn, which included starting as the Tigers’ nickelback in 2019 and 2020.

Tutt appeared in nine games for Auburn in 2020 before suffering an apparent injury in the Tigers’ loss to Texas A&M on Dec. 5. He did not play against Mississippi State and Northwestern and ended the year with 31 tackles, one pass break-up and one quarterback hurry along with a 20-yard fumble return for touchdown against LSU.

In total, Tutt has 88 career tackles, six tackles for loss and three interceptions.

Tutt becomes the sixth Auburn player to enter the transfer portal since Gus Malzahn’s dismissal as head coach on Dec. 13. The list includes quarterback Cord Sandberg, running backs Mark Antony-Richards and D.J. Williams and defensive linemen Big Kat Bryant and Daquan Newkirk.