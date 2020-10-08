Report: Auburn’s K.J. Britt to undergo surgery

Auburn senior linebacker K.J. Britt will undergo thumb surgery on Friday, according to Auburn Undercover’s Phillip Marshall. The timetable for Britt’s return to the team is uncertain.

Britt will undergo surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb. He played through the hand injury as well as a shoulder injury during the Tigers’ loss to Georgia last Saturday.

"I'm good. I just have a few nicks and bruises,” Britt said after the Georgia game. “I've been fighting this hand for all week, but I'm fine. My shoulder just kept going on, but it's fine."

Through two games, Britt led the team with 23 tackles along with one tackle for loss. The performances to start 2020 followed a junior season in which Britt was named an All-SEC linebacker after registering 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for the Tigers.

The Tigers return to action Saturday afternoon at home against Arkansas.