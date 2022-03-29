Report: Auburn University guard, Auburn High alum Preston Cook enters transfer portal

One of Auburn's own is moving on.

Auburn University guard and Auburn High School alum Preston Cook has entered the transfer portal, according to a report Tuesday from VerbalCommits.com.

Cook could use his extra year of eligibility to seek playing time at another school and continue his career for one more season.

The former walk-on has been with Auburn through its run to the Final Four in 2019 and its regular-season SEC championship in 2022.

As a senior at Auburn High, Cook averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, upping his numbers from when he averaged 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds as a junior. Cook's 2017-18 Auburn High team made the Elite Eight of the Class 7A playoffs, where it lost 65-32 in the regional finals to Central-Phenix City.

Cook joined Bruce Pearl's Auburn program as a walk-on in September 2018. Out of high school, the guard had offers from mid-major Division I programs such as Grambling State and Kennesaw State, as well as multiple offers at the Division II and Division III levels.

“It was just where my heart was at,” Cook told the Opelika-Auburn News of his decision to try out as for an Auburn walk-on spot in 2018. “I didn’t want to go to a school and not really enjoy it. I felt like I was good enough to play at Auburn, and I knew I could play with them.”

A walk-on in his first three seasons, Cook was surprised in front of his teammates with a scholarship in August.

Along with Chase Maasdorp, Cook was one of two seniors honored on Auburn's senior day ahead of its 82-71 win against South Carolina on March 5, making him an expected departure. Cook will be a graduate transfer at his next stop, making him eligible to play immediately.

In four seasons, Cook played in 38 games, recording time in 19 games this past year. He averaged 1.5 minutes per contest, and recorded a career-high four points against UCF on Dec. 1.

With the departure, Cook joins guard Devan Cambridge, who entered the transfer portal on March 24, as the second Auburn player to enter the portal since the end of the 2021-22 season.

