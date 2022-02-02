Report: Auburn wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson enters transfer portal

An already-thin wide receiving corps for Auburn looks set to get thinner.

Per On3.com’s Matt Zenitz, Auburn rising junior receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson has entered the transfer portal. Johnson’s decision comes after he appeared in 12 games for the Tigers in 2021.

Johnson would be the third Auburn wide receiver to enter the portal this offseason, joining Elijah Canion and Kobe Hudson. Canion is now at Purdue, while Hudson is at UCF.

Johnson seemed set to be a breakout player for Auburn after fall camp, and although injuries forced him to miss one game he played an important role in the Tigers’ passing game.

Johnson had 19 receptions for 274 yards and two touchdowns last fall. His most productive game came against Mississippi State on Nov. 13, when he had four receptions for 102 yards.

Johnson came to Auburn in 2019 but did not see game action while battling injuries. He appeared in the Tigers' game against Georgia in 2020 but did not record any statistics.

Johnson’s departure would mean Shedrick Jackson would be the only returning Auburn wide receiver who had more than six receptions in 2021.

Auburn's other options at receiver include rising junior Malcolm Johnson Jr. and Ze'Vian Capers, sophomore JJ Evans, redshirt freshman Tar'Varish Dawson and true freshmen Omari Kelly, Camden Brown and Jay Fair.