Report: Bert Watts leaving Auburn’s staff for Denver Broncos

Another assistant coach is leaving Auburn football’s staff, according to a report.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported Sunday that Bert Watts will be leaving Auburn for the Denver Broncos.

Watts served as Auburn’s special teams coordinator and as outside linebackers coach. Graziano reported Watts will be serving as outside linebackers coach with the Broncos.

Head coach Bryan Harsin is now charged with filling two positions in February, as he still works to hire a new offensive coordinator.

Watts came to Auburn after spending the 2020 season as the Memphis linebackers coach. He had spent the previous two seasons as the defensive coordinator as Fresno State.

Watts previously spent the 2012 season with the Broncos.

Auburn is now set to enter next season with only one defensive coach in the same role as last season. Defensive coordinator Derek Mason left in January. Jeff Schmedding was moved from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator and Christian Robinson was hired to replace Schmedding as linebackers coach. Former defensive line coach Nick Eason also left for Clemson, and has been replaced by Jimmy Brumbaugh.