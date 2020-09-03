Report: Cam Newton named Patriots’ starting quarterback

Belichick raved over Newton earlier this week on Sirius XM’s NFL radio.

“I can see why he had the kind of success that he had at Auburn and at Carolina,” Belichick said Monday. “And talking to people that were with him there, the things that they said about him, at Auburn and at Carolina, from a decade ago to two or three years ago or even last year, it was all the same — and it showed up here.

“He’s an extremely hard worker,” Belichick went on. “Nobody works harder than Cam does.”

The high praise comes from the legendary coach who won six Super Bowls while teamed with Brady in New England — and who hopes his franchise has pulled another shrewd move past the NFL’s other 31 teams.

Newton said earlier this summer he was passed up on even by teams that he thought would call after his career was hampered by injury the last two years and as he was stopped from working out for teams in person amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But when at his best, Newton has proven to be stellar even at the most elite level. His career remains highlighted by the 2015 season that saw him win the NFL MVP award and make it to the Super Bowl.