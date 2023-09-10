Grading Auburn’s performance against Cal:

OFFENSE — F-

Auburn’s offense was simply lost and ineffective. Its first half was abysmal: No drive lasted more than five plays, which seems unheard of for a program of Auburn’s caliber. Despite having golden opportunities handed to it by Cal, Auburn’s offense could only capitalize a couple of times. Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford looked like different quarterbacks than they were against UMass and the touted run game couldn’t get things going without turning the ball over. Even though Auburn won, the offense is fortunate it did after a giveaway late in the fourth quarter.

DEFENSE — A

Auburn’s defense played almost as well as you could ask, stopping Cal several times while backed into unenviable position and giving Auburn opportunity after opportunity to win if the offense was playing at an acceptable level. In the fourth quarter, Auburn got the interception it needed by DJ James.

SPECIAL TEAMS — B+

Outside of maybe wanting a big play in the return game, special teams did everything that could’ve been asked. Field goal block rush caused a hold which took a Cal field goal off the board at the end of the first half.

COACHING — D

While the defense did well outside some struggles in the second quarter, the offense seemed completely lost for so much of the game. The rotation between Thorne and Ashford on offense was puzzling. The opening script was a bust. Just as Thorne drives Auburn into the red zone in the second half, the coaches attempt to run Ashford on and have to waste a timeout to prevent a delay of game. The coaches should be the first to admit that they’re going to have to rip up a lot that they tried in this game.