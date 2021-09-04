Report card: Auburn vs. Akron

Grading Auburn’s season-opening performance against Akron:

OFFENSE — A

The offense looked about as good as it could look in a new scheme under Bryan Harsin and Mike Bobo. Auburn scored on its first eight drives, scoring seven touchdowns with the only non-touchdown coming on a field goal drive that saw time run out for the offense at the end of the second quarter. It seemed like the only thing that could stop Auburn’s offense was the clock.

DEFENSE — A

The Auburn starters held Akron scoreless during their time on the field in Derek Mason’s debut as defensive coordinator. Akron’s first eight drives resulted in five punts and three turnovers on downs. Akron eventually scored on Auburn’s backups.

SPECIAL TEAMS — B

Anders Carlson missing the first extra point of the night marked one of the only low points in Auburn’s all-around performance. Carlson bounced back to drill six more extra points and hit a 44-yarder from the field. Otherwise special teams play was uneventful other than an Akron snap over the punter’s head that resulted in a safety for Auburn.

COACHING — A

Akron is not a strong opponent, but Auburn played smooth in its first game in a new offense and a new defense. Bo Nix lost his go-to target from the last two seasons in Seth Williams, and came out of camp with a new-look receiving corps, but he started the game 11-for-11 and finished 20-for-22, already on the same page with his new receivers. That’s a reflection on good preparation, and so is the fact that the defense held Akron scoreless for so long. There were no defensive busts when the starters were on the field.

