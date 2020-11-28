Report Card: Auburn vs. Alabama

Grading Auburn’s Iron Bowl loss to Alabama:

OFFENSE — F

The offense couldn’t find the end zone until the fourth quarter. It’s hard to envision a way Auburn could come into Bryant-Denny and beat Nick Saban’s Alabama with so little offensive production. Auburn’s offense didn’t do what it needed to do to give Auburn a chance.

DEFENSE — F

Alabama lit up Auburn all night. After shutting down opposing teams’ No. 1 target all year, DaVonta Smith went off against the Tigers. Nothing Alabama did was all-new. Auburn didn’t counterpunch well enough to keep up and Alabama rolled.

SPECIAL TEAMS — D

Anders Carlson hit two field goals but missed another, and some short kickoff returns put the Auburn offense behind before it could get started, especially early. Special teams could’ve done more, though nothing it could do would’ve saved Auburn on Saturday.

COACHING — F

Fans will be questioning Auburn’s choice to send out Carlson for field goals when it seemed clear the team needed touchdowns to catch up with Alabama. Bo Nix was pressured heavily in empty sets, and Auburn never seemed to adjust. Auburn’s coaching gets a failing grade.

