Report card: Auburn vs. Arkansas

COACHING: C+

The good came with the bad from the sidelines on Saturday. The tunnel-screen touchdown to start the fourth quarter was a highlight for play-calling, and the adjustments put in place to help boost the running game seemed to create some space, but all in all the offense needs to be put in better positions. On defense, plays like the blitz-beating shovel pass caught Kevin Steele slipping at times, though he made his share of strong adjustments as well. Coaching gets a passing grade, but the staff knows it wants to do more.