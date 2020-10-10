Report card: Auburn vs. Arkansas

Grading Auburn’s nail-biting win over Arkansas on Saturday.
OFFENSE: C
The offense started to show new signs of strength in the running game, and seemed to make adjustments especially with the use of tight ends in blocking, but the Tigers still mustered only two offensive touchdowns. Auburn will surely have to keep improving on offense to keep winning in the SEC this season.
DEFENSE: C+
Ask Auburn’s defensive players, and they’ll a 17-0 cushion gifted to them by the offense and special teams early should’ve been enough to allow them to put Arkansas away. Arkansas’ offense scored four touchdowns, including the go-ahead touchdown thrown by Feleipe Franks in the late stages. Auburn managed to get the quick three-and-out late to set up Anders Carlson, but the Tigers on defense will want to improve.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A-
Special teams won Auburn the game. Carlson responded to nail the winner after his first win of the season, and earlier in the game, it was Aidan Marshall punt downed at the Arkansas 3-yard line that set up Jordyn Peters’ blocked punt in the end zone and special teams score. Carlson’s wide-right kick and a few kickoffs out of bounds were Auburn’s only misstep on special teams — but when you win the game in the final minute, that makes up for it.
COACHING: C+
The good came with the bad from the sidelines on Saturday. The tunnel-screen touchdown to start the fourth quarter was a highlight for play-calling, and the adjustments put in place to help boost the running game seemed to create some space, but all in all the offense needs to be put in better positions. On defense, plays like the blitz-beating shovel pass caught Kevin Steele slipping at times, though he made his share of strong adjustments as well. Coaching gets a passing grade, but the staff knows it wants to do more.
