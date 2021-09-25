 Skip to main content
Report card: Auburn vs. Georgia State
Report card: Auburn vs. Georgia State

Auburn vs Georgia State

Sep 25, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball during the game between Auburn and Georgia State at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst

Grading Auburn’s performance in its close escape against Georgia State:

OFFENSE — F

Auburn did not score on offense until the final minute of the game, and that’s an unacceptable performance against Georgia State. Auburn’s quarterback play was inconsistent and its offensive line got bullied during the game. This kind of performance will not hold up in SEC play.

DEFENSE — C-

Auburn’s defense woke up in the second half, forcing four straight three-and-outs, and ultimately the defense gave the offense just enough chances to complete the comeback. Auburn’s defense still played putrid to begin with though, and gets a poor grade.

SPECIAL TEAMS — B+

Anders Carlson went 4-for-5 and the punt team made Auburn’s best play with a blocked-punt touchdown.

COACHING — F

Auburn was not prepared to play winning football Saturday, despite the win, and that’s on the coaches. Auburn has more talent than it showed on Saturday.

