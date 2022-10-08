Report card: Auburn vs. Georgia

Grading Auburn’s performance in its loss to Georgia:

OFFENSE — F

Auburn’s offensive line was ineffective again, pushed into the backfield too often, too early. Auburn’s gameplan lacked an identity and sure direction. Auburn didn’t commit to running first and shortening the game to try to pull the upset, but the passing game wasn’t working either. At one point in the fourth, Auburn was 10-of-30 passing, a 33-percent completion percentage.

DEFENSE — D

Auburn’s defense kept the team in the game in the first quarter, but after a self-inflicted bad break, Auburn was on its heels, struggling to stop the Georgia run game. Late in the game, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett broke loose for a career-long 64 yards, outrunning the Auburn defense.

SPECIAL TEAMS — D

Oscar Chapman continues to be one of the best punters in the SEC, if not the best, but Auburn couldn’t get out of its own way, calling for a failed fake punt when the game was headed toward a scoreless first quarter. The special teams unit failed on the play. A big punt return by Georgia in the second quarter also docks Auburn’s grade. Anders Carlson did his part finishing 1-for-1 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra points, but kicked one kickoff out of bounds.

COACHING — F

There’s no way around it: Five false starts aren’t about talent deficiency or player execution, because the plays haven’t even started yet. It’s discipline and preparation, two things that fall on coaching. Bryan Harsin, especially, is quick to preach discipline with his hard-nosed demeanor, but his team is undisciplined too often. Auburn’s opening script was poor and resulted in punts after short series.