Report card: Auburn vs. Georgia

Grading Auburn’s loss to Georgia in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry:
OFFENSE — D
Auburn’s offense seemed unimaginative at times, and wide receiver drops were a story all game until Georgia pulled away. Auburn couldn’t establish any kind of running game and isn’t going to beat Alabama playing like this either.
DEFENSE — D+
Auburn’s defense at least played well enough to keep it a game for a half or so, but ultimately the full tape will show a defense pushed around and bullied by Georgia. Auburn’s defense did not force a turnover and did not make any game-changing plays to help the team win.
SPECIAL TEAMS — B
Anders Carlson made his field goal and made his extra point, but there were no big returns or big plays made by the special teams unit.
COACHING — D
Auburn didn’t seem to try anything new even though the staff knew going in the players would be out-manned. Auburn seemed bent on trying to win the same way it won at LSU, and if that’s the case it was a losing strategy to begin with.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Justin Lee1
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.