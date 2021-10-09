Report card: Auburn vs. Georgia

Grading Auburn’s loss to Georgia in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry:

OFFENSE — D

Auburn’s offense seemed unimaginative at times, and wide receiver drops were a story all game until Georgia pulled away. Auburn couldn’t establish any kind of running game and isn’t going to beat Alabama playing like this either.

DEFENSE — D+

Auburn’s defense at least played well enough to keep it a game for a half or so, but ultimately the full tape will show a defense pushed around and bullied by Georgia. Auburn’s defense did not force a turnover and did not make any game-changing plays to help the team win.

SPECIAL TEAMS — B

Anders Carlson made his field goal and made his extra point, but there were no big returns or big plays made by the special teams unit.

COACHING — D

Auburn didn’t seem to try anything new even though the staff knew going in the players would be out-manned. Auburn seemed bent on trying to win the same way it won at LSU, and if that’s the case it was a losing strategy to begin with.

