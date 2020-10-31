 Skip to main content
Report card: Auburn vs. LSU
Report card: Auburn vs. LSU

Auburn vs LSU

Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Bo Nix (10) and Coach Gus Malzahn celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst

Grading Auburn’s blowout win over LSU:

OFFENSE — A

Auburn plays mostly perfect on offense as the Tigers rolled up the most points the program has ever hung on LSU. A scoreless first quarter and a Seth Williams fumble near the goal line were the only negative marks for the offense.

DEFENSE — A+

The defense piled up a scoop-and-score, an interception return to the 4 and an interception at the 21, all while holding LSU out of the end zone while the Auburn first-teamers were on the field. The Auburn defense played a perfect game.

SPECIAL TEAMS — B

Auburn gets bonus points for a punt pinned down to the 1 in the first half. A failed extra point and the kickoff coverage team forcing Anders Carlson to make a touchdown-saving tackle count as the only marks against special teams.

COACHING — A

The Auburn coaches put the Tigers in the perfect position to log a win for the record books. Auburn’s offense attacked a susceptible LSU pass defense aggressively early, and after a few misses, the hits started to come. Auburn’s defense targeted LSU’s freshman quarterback and he ended up pulled.

