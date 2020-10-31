Report card: Auburn vs. LSU

Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Bo Nix (10) and Coach Gus Malzahn celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Grading Auburn’s blowout win over LSU:
OFFENSE — A
Auburn plays mostly perfect on offense as the Tigers rolled up the most points the program has ever hung on LSU. A scoreless first quarter and a Seth Williams fumble near the goal line were the only negative marks for the offense.
DEFENSE — A+
The defense piled up a scoop-and-score, an interception return to the 4 and an interception at the 21, all while holding LSU out of the end zone while the Auburn first-teamers were on the field. The Auburn defense played a perfect game.
SPECIAL TEAMS — B
Auburn gets bonus points for a punt pinned down to the 1 in the first half. A failed extra point and the kickoff coverage team forcing Anders Carlson to make a touchdown-saving tackle count as the only marks against special teams.
COACHING — A
The Auburn coaches put the Tigers in the perfect position to log a win for the record books. Auburn’s offense attacked a susceptible LSU pass defense aggressively early, and after a few misses, the hits started to come. Auburn’s defense targeted LSU’s freshman quarterback and he ended up pulled.
Auburn's John Samuel Shenker (47) and Seth Williams (18) celebrate with Ze'Vian Capers (80) after he scored a touchdown during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Anders Carlson (26) kicks the ball during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Zakoby McClain (9) watches the snap during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
LSU's John Emergy Jr. (4) is tackled by multiple Auburn defenders during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele coaches during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Shaun Shivers (8) is tackled by LSU's Micha Bakerville (23) during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Bo Nix (10) throws the ball during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
LSU's John Emery Jr. (4) eludes the tackle of Auburn's Smoke Monday (21) during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
LSU coach Ed Oreron looks on during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Gus Malzahn looks at the score board during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Owen Pappoe (0) waits for the snap during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Nehemiah Pritchett (14) returns an interception during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Eli Stove (12) dives over an LSU defender to score a touchdown during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Eli Stove (12) celebrates his touchdown during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Bo Nix (10) celebrates with Eli Stove (12) after his touchdown during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
LSU's Jaray Jenkins (10) makes a move after catching the ball during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
LSU's John Emery Jr. (4) is tackled by Auburn's Zakoby McClain (9) during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Christian Tutt (6) carries a loose fumble to the endzone during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Zakoby McClain (6) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Christian Tutt (6) celebrates a touchdown during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Anders Carlson (26) prepares to kick a field goal during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Seth Williams (18) is tackled by LSU's Derek Singley Jr. (24) during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Bo Nix (10) carries the ball during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Anders Carlson (26) looks to tackle LSU's Trey Palmer (33) during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn tries to block a field goal during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Seth Williams (18) looks to make a move past LSU's Cordale Flott (25) during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Seth Williams (18) tries to jump over an LSU defender during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Daquan Newkirk (44) prepares to bat down an LSU pass during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's J.J. Pegus (89) carries the ball after catching it while LSU's Ali Gaye (11) attempts the tackle during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball between LSU's Ali Gaye (11) and Jaquelin Roy (99) during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's defense celebrates a play during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Bo Nix (10) throws the ball during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Seth Williams (18) carries the ball after catching it while LSU's Jabril Cox (19) attempts to tackle him during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Bo Nix (10) carries the ball during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Tank Bigsby (1) carries the ball during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Tank Bigsby (4) stiff arms LSU's Micha Baskerville (23) during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Anthony Schwartz (1) catches the ball and carries it for a touchdown during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Anthony Schwartz (1) celebrates his touchdown during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Aubunr's Roger McCreary (23) and Smoke Monday (21) tackle LSU's Arik Gilbert (2) during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Zykeivous Walker (3) dives to try to tackle LSU's Max Johnson (14) during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Grant Loy (14) carries the ball during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Devin Guice (28), O.C. Brothers (48) and others tackle the LSU ball carrier during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
LSU's John Emery Jr. (4) carries the ball during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Christian Tutt (6) tackles LSU's John Emery Jr. (4) during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn fans cheer into a CBS camera during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Seth Williams (18) and LSU's Todd Harris Jr. (4) and Derek Stingley Jr. (24) fight for the ball during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Eli Stove (12) makes a move past LSU's Maurice Hampton Jr. (14) for a touchdown during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Derick Hall (29) forces LSU's TJ Finley (11) to fumble the ball during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Christian Tutt (6) celebrates a fumble return for a touchdown during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Bo Nix (10) prepares to throw the ball during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Christian Tutt (6) runs into the endzone for a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Christian Tutt (6) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Bo Nix (10) throws the ball before the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn fans wear costumes during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn fans wear costumes during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn fans wear costumes during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Grant Lov (14) throws a pass before the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's Bo Nix (10) fixes his helmet before the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn fans wear costumes during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn fans wear costumes during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn fans wear costumes during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn fans wear costumes during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
An Auburn ROTC student cheers during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn walks the field before the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn fans wear costumes during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn fans wear costumes during the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's J.J. Pegues (89) cathces the ball before the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn cheerleaders cheer before the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Auburn's KJ Birtt (33) hypes his teammates up before the Auburn vs. LSU football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Sara Palczewski/
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; XXXXX during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Coach Gus Malzahn before the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; 2010 National Championship trophy at the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; 2010 National Championship trophy at the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; XXXXX during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Team entering the stadium before the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball for a touchdown during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Shanna Lockwood
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Zakoby McClain (9) and Big Kat Bryant (1) Get a down during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Shanna Lockwood
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Shaun Shivers (8) runs the ball for 3 yards during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Shanna Lockwood
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Bo Nix (10) rushes the ball during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Shanna Lockwood
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Smoke Monday (21) gets a down during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Shanna Lockwood
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Eli Stove (12) dives for a touchdown during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Shanna Lockwood
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; J.J. Peques (89) runs the ball for 5 yards during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Shanna Lockwood
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Anthony Schwartz (1) runs the ball during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Shanna Lockwood
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Derick Hall (29) gets a down during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Shanna Lockwood
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Derick Hall (29) forces fumble during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Shanna Lockwood
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Christian Tutt (6) runs the ball for a touchdown during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Shanna Lockwood
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Daquan Newkirk (44) gets a down during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Shanna Lockwood
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Christian Tutt (6) reacts after touchdown during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Shanna Lockwood
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Colby Wooden (25) defends during an attempted field goal during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Shanna Lockwood
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Nehemiah Pritchett (14) gets an interception during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Shanna Lockwood
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Tyrone Truesdell (94) gets a down during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics
Shanna Lockwood
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; XXXXX during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Bo Nix (10) and Coach Gus Malzahn celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Bo Nix (10) rushes to his left for the first down during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Bo Nix (10) rushes for the first down during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Christian Tutt (6) picks up the fumble and returns it for a touchdown during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Coach Gus Malzahn before the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Derick Hall (29) forces the fumble during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Eli Stove (12) with the 38 yard gain during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Eli Stove (12) with the 38 yard gain during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Bo Nix (10) celebrates with Eli Stove (12) after the touchdown during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Eli Stove (12) dives for the touchdown during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Coach Gus Malzahn meets with Coach Orgeron before the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; J.J. Peques (89) catches a pass from Bo Nix (10) during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Jaylin Simpson (36) breaks up the deep pass attempt during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Jaylin Simpson (36) celebrates after the successful pass breakup during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Jordyn Peters (15) getting the team ready before the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; 2010 National Championship trophy at the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; 2010 National Championship trophy at the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Seth Williams (18) jumps to catch the ball for a big gain during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Shaun Shivers (8) breaks a tackle during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Shaun Shivers (8) with a 4 yard reception during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Smoke Monday (21) makes the tackle during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; XXXXX during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Team entering the stadium before the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Ze'Vian Capers (80) touchdown reception during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Todd Van Emst
