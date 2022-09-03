 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Report card: Auburn vs. Mercer

  Updated
  • 0
Auburn vs Mercer

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) hands the ball off to Tank Bigsby (4) in the second half. Auburn vs Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

Grades from Auburn's 42-16 win over Mercer:

OFFENSE — B

Rolling up 497 yards and 42 points, the offense did just about everything you could ask in a season opener against an FCS opponent. TJ Finley’s two interceptions thrown keep Auburn from getting top marks.

DEFENSE — A-

Auburn’s defense held Mercer to less than 100 yards rushing, and the Bears never truly threatened. Consider it a successful outing for the Tigers, and for Jeff Schmedding in his debut as Auburn’s defensive coordinator.

SPECIAL TEAMS — B+

A largely uneventful day for the special teams unit, which is a good thing. No glaring errors cost Auburn. Anders Carlson was not asked to attempt a field goal but was perfect on extra points. You did want the punt team to complete a block after a snap went over the Mercer punter’s head: Instead, a running into the kicker call gave Mercer a first down.

COACHING — A

Bryan Harsin and Eric Kiesau got creative on the offensive side, and with the staff unafraid to use Robby Ashford to spice up the offense, the ceiling seems a bit higher for the Auburn offense than it did coming into the game. Auburn’s coaches got the team in position to succeed against Mercer.

