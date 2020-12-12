 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report Card: Auburn vs. Mississippi State
0 comments
alert

Report Card: Auburn vs. Mississippi State

{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn at Mississippi State

Oct 3, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Anthony Schwartz (1) running the ball during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst

Grading Auburn's performance against Mississippi State:

OFFENSE — D

Auburn’s offense came up with the two big drives it needed in the fourth quarter to survive, but the entire unit was so out of sorts all game that it barely gets a passing grade even with a win. Auburn’s offense seemed lifeless at times, but Tank Bigsby and a well-timed big play from Bo Nix to Seth Williams saved Auburn.

DEFENSE — B

After the defense played flat-out awful seven days prior against Texas A&M, the defense shined against Mississippi State and won the game for Auburn. The Tigers held Mississippi State’s Air Raid in check outside of a counterpunch drive in the fourth. Holding Leach’s offense to 10 points is a fine performance.

SPECIAL TEAMS — A

Anders Carlson made all three of his field goal attempts, and Eli Stove had a nice kickoff return to boot. For a stretch, it looked like Carlson’s field goals could’ve been the difference in the game. Special teams did its job, cowbells and all.

COACHING — C

The roles reversed this week. After the offense seemingly played well enough to give Auburn a puncher’s chance against Texas A&M last week, and the defense played poorly, this week Auburn’s offense played poorly and the defense was the driving force. Problems in consistency point to preparation. Auburn is talented enough to play well on both sides, but isn’t doing it every week.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert