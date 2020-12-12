Report Card: Auburn vs. Mississippi State

Grading Auburn's performance against Mississippi State:

OFFENSE — D

Auburn’s offense came up with the two big drives it needed in the fourth quarter to survive, but the entire unit was so out of sorts all game that it barely gets a passing grade even with a win. Auburn’s offense seemed lifeless at times, but Tank Bigsby and a well-timed big play from Bo Nix to Seth Williams saved Auburn.

DEFENSE — B

After the defense played flat-out awful seven days prior against Texas A&M, the defense shined against Mississippi State and won the game for Auburn. The Tigers held Mississippi State’s Air Raid in check outside of a counterpunch drive in the fourth. Holding Leach’s offense to 10 points is a fine performance.

SPECIAL TEAMS — A

Anders Carlson made all three of his field goal attempts, and Eli Stove had a nice kickoff return to boot. For a stretch, it looked like Carlson’s field goals could’ve been the difference in the game. Special teams did its job, cowbells and all.

COACHING — C

The roles reversed this week. After the offense seemingly played well enough to give Auburn a puncher’s chance against Texas A&M last week, and the defense played poorly, this week Auburn’s offense played poorly and the defense was the driving force. Problems in consistency point to preparation. Auburn is talented enough to play well on both sides, but isn’t doing it every week.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.