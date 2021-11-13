 Skip to main content
Report card: Auburn vs. Mississippi State
AU Football

  Updated
Auburn wide receiver Kobe Hudson (5) is tackled by Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Grading Auburn's collapse against Mississippi State:

OFFENSE — D

Auburn’s offense at least put points on the board, but going scoreless for 32:36 while Mississippi State took control was losing football. Auburn’s last score in the first half came with 6:10 left in the second quarter, and it didn’t score again until 3:34 left in the fourth quarter.

DEFENSE — F

Auburn’s defense was an abject disaster. Auburn knew what the Air Raid was coming into the game and had absolutely no answer for it.

SPECIAL TEAMS — F

Special teams was abysmal. A blocked field goal, a bogus fake punt and an onside kick that had no chance all hurt Auburn.

COACHING — F

For back-to-back games, Auburn just was not prepared to win a football game. Blowing a 25-point lead to Mississippi State at home is completely unacceptable for Auburn football in this day and age. Auburn’s offense disappeared for more than half the game and the defense was awful.

