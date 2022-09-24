Report card: Auburn vs. Missouri

Grading Auburn's performance against Missouri:

OFFENSE — F

Auburn eked out win over Missouri, but its offense is hopeless and helpless. There are no excuses for how poorly Auburn is playing on offense, and Auburn is not in position to win any other SEC game this season because of its offense.

DEFENSE — B-

Derick Hall willed Auburn to victory, pulling down an interception in Missouri early in the game which led to seven of Auburn’s precious few points, and he fell on the ball in the end zone in overtime to win the game. Missouri’s bad offense showed more flashes of success than you might like in a home game, but the defense did its job.

SPECIAL TEAMS — C+

Anders Carlson saved a bad day for Auburn’s special teams with the game-winning field goal in overtime. He missed another field goal, and all told, special teams couldn’t break any big plays in the return game and it seemed like they were closer to giving away a muff than breaking a long return.

COACHING — F

This will be remembered as a historically bad game, and an unforced error by a Missouri running back going in for the game-winning touchdown doesn’t change that. The coaching for Auburn has been abysmal and was abysmal again on Saturday.