Report Card: Auburn vs. Northwestern

Grading Auburn's performance in the Citrus Bowl against Northwestern:

OFFENSE — D

Auburn was woefully bad on third downs and especially on third-and-short plays, without Tank Bigsby igniting the running game.

DEFENSE — C

Auburn's defense battled for a fair portion of the game, but was ultimately worn down and eventually gave up Northwestern's second-highest scoring mark this season.

SPECIAL TEAMS — B

Special teams did its job, with Anders Carlson going 2-for-2 and with no major blunders taking Auburn out of the game.

COACHING — C

Auburn could've kept up with a couple of timely lucky breaks, and the coaches did have Auburn in position to have a puncher's chance in the second half, but Auburn didn't have enough manpower or enough preparation time to stray far from what it's been doing.

