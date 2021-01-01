 Skip to main content
Report Card: Auburn vs. Northwestern
Citrus Bowl Football

Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams (18) is tackled by Northwestern defensive back Cameron Mitchell, center, and linebacker Chris Bergin, right, during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

Grading Auburn's performance in the Citrus Bowl against Northwestern:

OFFENSE — D

Auburn was woefully bad on third downs and especially on third-and-short plays, without Tank Bigsby igniting the running game.

DEFENSE — C

Auburn's defense battled for a fair portion of the game, but was ultimately worn down and eventually gave up Northwestern's second-highest scoring mark this season.

SPECIAL TEAMS — B

Special teams did its job, with Anders Carlson going 2-for-2 and with no major blunders taking Auburn out of the game.

COACHING — C

Auburn could've kept up with a couple of timely lucky breaks, and the coaches did have Auburn in position to have a puncher's chance in the second half, but Auburn didn't have enough manpower or enough preparation time to stray far from what it's been doing.

