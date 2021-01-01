Report Card: Auburn vs. Northwestern

Grading Auburn's performance in the Citrus Bowl against Northwestern:
OFFENSE — D
Auburn was woefully bad on third downs and especially on third-and-short plays, without Tank Bigsby igniting the running game.
DEFENSE — C
Auburn's defense battled for a fair portion of the game, but was ultimately worn down and eventually gave up Northwestern's second-highest scoring mark this season.
SPECIAL TEAMS — B
Special teams did its job, with Anders Carlson going 2-for-2 and with no major blunders taking Auburn out of the game.
COACHING — C
Auburn could've kept up with a couple of timely lucky breaks, and the coaches did have Auburn in position to have a puncher's chance in the second half, but Auburn didn't have enough manpower or enough preparation time to stray far from what it's been doing.