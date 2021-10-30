Report Card: Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Grading Auburn's win over Ole Miss:

OFFENSE — B-

Auburn’s offense had its struggles in the second half, but the Tigers did enough to earn a top-10 win. Ole Miss does not have a good defense, but there were encouraging signs out of the way the team established the running game and in how Bo Nix continued to use his arm and his legs to make plays.

DEFENSE — A

Auburn held Ole Miss’ prolific offense to a season-low in points, and that warrants a stellar grade. Defensive coordinator Derek Mason made strong adjustments and the half and Auburn held Ole Miss to just three second-half points. The Ole Miss offense had its explosive moments, but Auburn’s defense made big stops in the red zone, and gets top marks.

SPECIAL TEAMS — D

With a muffed punt, a missed field goal, and some penalties on some returns, Auburn’s special teams gets a tough grade.

COACHING — A

Auburn needed to be a prepared team coming out of the bye week, and it was. Beating a top-10 team is nothing to take lightly. While Lane Kiffin passed up on points, turning it over on downs three times in the red zone whereas field goals there would’ve made it 31-29 with five minutes left, Auburn’s coaches didn’t do anything much that made you scratch your head, and won a game they should’ve won off the bye week.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.