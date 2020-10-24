Report card: Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Grading Auburn’s win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
OFFENSE — B-
Auburn’s offense found more balance in the game, and although it couldn’t muster anything in crunch time on its second-to-last series, the Tigers did make the most of their final chance, and Seth Williams scored the game-winning touchdown. Scoring 35 points on the road is a positive sign, and more positive is that it came in a way that seems sustainable. Auburn got the run game going and could carry that into the next game.
DEFENSE — B+
Auburn’s defense got pushed over at times by the Ole Miss offense, but the Rebels have been doing that to teams all season. Auburn still managed to hold the Rebels to well under their scoring average, on their home field. Both the offense and defense get graded on a curve for doing what they did on the road, in Ole Miss’ own backyard.
SPECIAL TEAMS — F
Special teams could have cost Auburn the game. The bad snap and hold on the extra point that went awry loomed large over the waning minutes. Shaun Shivers put himself in position to where he could’ve been called for touching a late kickoff, which would’ve doomed Auburn’s comeback bid. A bad snap on a punt earlier would’ve cost Auburn if Lane Kiffin didn’t blow the opportunity on a fake field goal. Special teams gets a failing grade.
COACHING — B-
Auburn’s coaches get high marks for the way they adjusted to the things that went wrong in the team’s last road trip at South Carolina. Even if Auburn lost, there were good adjustments made in this game. The coaches get docked for a missed opportunity late in the second quarter and early in the third — when Auburn had an opportunity to cash in on back-to-back offensive drives, and came up empty. But largely, the coaches kept the team in position to win.
