Report card: Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Grading Auburn’s win over Ole Miss on Saturday.

OFFENSE — B-

Auburn’s offense found more balance in the game, and although it couldn’t muster anything in crunch time on its second-to-last series, the Tigers did make the most of their final chance, and Seth Williams scored the game-winning touchdown. Scoring 35 points on the road is a positive sign, and more positive is that it came in a way that seems sustainable. Auburn got the run game going and could carry that into the next game.

DEFENSE — B+

Auburn’s defense got pushed over at times by the Ole Miss offense, but the Rebels have been doing that to teams all season. Auburn still managed to hold the Rebels to well under their scoring average, on their home field. Both the offense and defense get graded on a curve for doing what they did on the road, in Ole Miss’ own backyard.

SPECIAL TEAMS — F