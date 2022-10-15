Report card: Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Grading Auburn's performance in the loss to Ole Miss:

OFFENSE — C

Auburn found sparks of life on offense in its running game, though it’s difficult to balance the grade against what may well be a poor Ole Miss defense. Auburn’s offensive line did play its best game of the year, though, even better than it played against lesser talented teams like San Jose State. Moments of utter hopelessness still cropped up far too often for the Auburn offense for it to get a very high grade.

DEFENSE — F

Auburn’s defense simply wasn’t ready to play Saturday. Ole Miss was almost completely one-dimensional, and Auburn still couldn’t stop the run even knowing it was coming. Auburn played in the box all game, and none of Jaxson Dart’s play-action deep shots against the tendency even worked — and still, Ole Miss completely embarassed the Auburn offense running the football.

SPECIAL TEAMS — D

The Ole Miss coaches found a weakness in Auburn’s kickoff return tendencies and exploited it for an onside kick which proved to be a major swing. Anders Carlson did have a perfect day keeping this from being a failing grade.

COACHING — F

The Ole Miss staff had the advantage all night, which was to be expected going in seeing as Lane Kiffin’s credentials far surpass what Bryan Harsin has accomplished. Sometimes there’s a reason for that: There was the onside kick, the well-timed quarterback draws against Auburn blitzes, and when given time, Kiffin showed his prowess as a playcaller like on the third-and-goal swing pass that found a wide-open target. More than being out-dueled, Auburn showed up unprepared to play winning defense and that’s a failure.