Report card: Auburn vs. Penn State

Grading Auburn football’s performance against Penn State:

OFFENSE — F

Auburn’s offense in its state isn’t capable of competing with top-end Power Five teams. It’s Auburn’s fifth straight loss to a Power Five opponent and Houston in the bowl game would add a sixth loss in that span. Auburn’s line and receiving corps are performing like they belong in the bottom end of power-conference college football.

DEFENSE — F

Auburn’s defense started strong enough, but as worn down in the second half, which is not acceptable in the Southeastern Conference. The defense doesn’t appear to be prepared to play well in the most physical conference in college football, if it’s becoming weaker as the game goes on in this way.

SPECIAL TEAMS — C

Anders Carlson went two-for-two but special teams was unable to make any major effect on the game. Kick returns weren’t good and one punt by Oscar Chapman was bad.

COACHING — F

Auburn’s coaches had the start they wanted: The fans were there, the defense got a turnover on downs to get the offense the ball in Penn State territory to start the game, and Auburn still had to settle for a field goal because it’s opening script was not good enough for a touchdown. Auburn wasn’t prepared to compete Saturday, a major step backwards from last year’s Penn State game.