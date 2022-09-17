Report card: Auburn vs. Penn State

Grading Auburn football’s performance against Penn State:
OFFENSE — F
Auburn’s offense in its state isn’t capable of competing with top-end Power Five teams. It’s Auburn’s fifth straight loss to a Power Five opponent and Houston in the bowl game would add a sixth loss in that span. Auburn’s line and receiving corps are performing like they belong in the bottom end of power-conference college football.
DEFENSE — F
Auburn’s defense started strong enough, but as worn down in the second half, which is not acceptable in the Southeastern Conference. The defense doesn’t appear to be prepared to play well in the most physical conference in college football, if it’s becoming weaker as the game goes on in this way.
SPECIAL TEAMS — C
Anders Carlson went two-for-two but special teams was unable to make any major effect on the game. Kick returns weren’t good and one punt by Oscar Chapman was bad.
COACHING — F
Auburn’s coaches had the start they wanted: The fans were there, the defense got a turnover on downs to get the offense the ball in Penn State territory to start the game, and Auburn still had to settle for a field goal because it’s opening script was not good enough for a touchdown. Auburn wasn’t prepared to compete Saturday, a major step backwards from last year’s Penn State game.
GALLERY: Photos from the Auburn-Penn State game
Auburn's TJ Finley (1) on the field to warm up before the game. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Robby Ashford (9) on the field to warm up before the game. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Koy Moore (0) stretches on the field after Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Damari Alston (22) walks the field after Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Jeffrey M'ba walks the field after Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin wades therough the crowd at Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn University Marching Band plays during Tiger Walk. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Fans crowd Donahue Drive for Tiger Walk before the game. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Owen Pappoe (0) forces a fumble in the first half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
"Independence," a Southeastern Raptor Center bald eagle, performs the pregame flight. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Jarquez Hunter (27) catches a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Tank Bigsby (4) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Robby Ashford (9) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Landen King (14) catches a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Shedrick Jackson (11) fumbles the ball in the first half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's TJ Finley (1) is tackled during a run in the second half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's TJ Finley (1) fumbles the ball in the second half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Tank Bigsby (4) carries after a catch in the second half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Robby Ashford (9) carries in the second half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Jarquez Hunter (27) carries for a touchdown in the second half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Shedrick Jackson (1) catches a pass in the second half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Malcolm Johnson Jr. (16) catches a pass in the second half. Auburn vs Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Fans greet the players at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Aubie greets fans at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Aubie poses for photos with fans at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
The Tiger Paws cheer at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn cheerleaders lead a chant at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Jarquez Hunter fives a fan at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Players walk through Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Fans greet players at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Auburn fans greet players at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Fans greet players at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Fans greet at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Fans greet players at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Derick Hall walks through Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
TJ Finley walks through Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
TJ Finley hugs a supporter at Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin steps through Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks through Tiger Walk before Auburn's game against Penn State on Saturday in Auburn.
Justin Lee/
Fans cheer before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn cheerleaders perform before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Fans cheer before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Fans cheer before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Fans cheer before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Fans cheer before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Tiger Eyes perform before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Tiger Eyes perform before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
TJ Finley speaks with a referee before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Robby Ashford warms up before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn marching band before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Robby Ashford warms up before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
TJ Finley warms up before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Carnell Williams spots a friend on the sideline before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Fans cheer before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn cheerleaders perform before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn cheerleaders perform before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Sean Clifford looks into the stands before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Penn State steps onto the field before the Auburn football game against Penn State on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Justin Lee/
