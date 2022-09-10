 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Report card: Auburn vs. San Jose State

  Updated
  • 0
Auburn vs San Jose State

Auburn's Tank Bigsby (4) carries in the first half. Auburn vs San Jose State on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks /

Grading Auburn’s performance against San Jose State:

OFFENSE — C

It was bad to start with — downright dreadful at times. But TJ Finley settled down in the second half and Auburn gave away no turnovers in the second half to escape San Jose State. It might not be enough to get past a team like Penn State — but fortunately for Auburn, that’ll be a brand new ballgame next week and nothing from this game is going to carry over except the lessons learned.

DEFENSE — B+

San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro got his, but Auburn’s defensive line proved it still has game-changing ability. Auburn’s defense has the potential to keep Auburn in some big games this year — just like it did in the Iron Bowl last season — but it’ll take complete efforts to beat some of the best teams on Auburn’s schedule.

SPECIAL TEAMS — B

Anders Carlson booted through a 45-yard field goal and hit all his extra points in a strong outing for the kickers. Points come off the grade for Keionte Scott’s fumble on a punt return, though he pulled it back in and recovered it.

COACHING — C+

Whatever the coaches did with TJ Finley at halftime worked, as he cut down errors in the second half and finished the game stronger than he started. It would be easy for a player to spiral after his third interception in five quarters, but the coaches did their part in keeping him together. Still, Auburn’s offensive coaches are not doing a good enough job of getting the ball in the hands of more players. Auburn only completed one pass to a wide receiver in the first half, relying heavily on passes to running backs coming out of the backfield and tight end John Samuel Shenker.

