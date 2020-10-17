Report Card: Auburn vs. South Carolina

Grading Auburn’s loss at South Carolina on Saturday.

OFFENSE — F

Auburn started with an aggressive, pass-first gameplan, but it fell apart halfway through the game, and the Tigers never managed to adjust. That calls for a failing grade. The offense was one-dimensional, and it’s been exposed as fragile. When the connection between Bo Nix and Seth Williams fell apart, so did the entire offense.

DEFENSE — D

Kevin Steele’s defense can’t blame the loss on the offense. South Carolina scored three touchdowns off three Auburn turnovers as the Tiger defense folded in the short field, but in the third quarter the defense gave up the go-ahead touchdown on a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was also far too easy for the South Carolina offense.

SPECIAL TEAMS — B+

Anders Carlson made every kick he was asked to make, but otherwise there was nothing remarkable in the return game, so the special teams performance was only solid.

COACHING — F

Auburn’s X’s and O’s may have been fine Saturday, but what was exposed in Columbia is how easily things can get knocked off track for Auburn when things aren’t going the Tigers’ way. K.J. Britt is out and Bo Nix had a tough game, but leadership starts with the coaches, and for that reason the coaching aspect of today’s performance gets a failing grade.

