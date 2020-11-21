Report card: Auburn vs. Tennessee

Grading Auburn’s win against Tennessee:

OFFENSE — C

Auburn’s offense started sluggish, and finished the game only scoring two touchdowns. It was enough to win, with Bo Nix coming up with the big strike to Anthony Schwartz to ignite things — but this kind of performance may not be enough next week against Alabama.

DEFENSE — B+

Jarrett Gaurantano diced the Auburn defense for a quarter, bringing back flashbacks to the 2018 game, but the defense settled in over time much like the offense did — and a 14-point swing from a 100-yard pick-six by Smoke Monday obviously earns high marks.

SPECIAL TEAMS — A

Special teams did its job. Anders Carlson was 3-for-3. Jordyn Peters almost blocked a punt. T.D. Moultry made a kickoff tackle back behind the Tennessee 20. John Samuel Shenker recovered a late onside kick. It may have been unremarkable, but sometimes for special teams, that’s just fine.

COACHING — B

Auburn’s coaches adjusted over the course of the game and got the players in a better position to win. Yes, the offense started slow, but it did warm up. Yes, Guarantano looked good again early, but the defense adjusted and put the clamps on him. Auburn’s coaches get winning marks.

