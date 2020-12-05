Report Card: Auburn vs. Texas A&M

Grading Auburn’s 31-20 loss to Texas A&M:

OFFENSE — D

Auburn put together a string of four straight scoring drives in the middle of the game, not counting a wind down to halftime in the final minute of the second quarter, but Auburn couldn’t set the tone early and couldn’t finish the game late. Disappearing in crunch time isn’t good enough, regardless of what the defense does.

DEFENSE — F-

Auburn’s defense played one of its worst games in recent memory. The defense was not prepared to play. It was out of position from the beginning, and bullied over the course of the game. This could’ve been the defense’s worst game yet under Kevin Steele.

SPECIAL TEAMS — B

Anders Carlson was 2-for-2 and Auburn’s special teams played fine. The unit didn’t hurt or help the rest of the team in any major way.

COACHING — F