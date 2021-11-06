Report card: Grading Auburn’s loss at Texas A&M

OFFENSE — F

Auburn’s offense could not find the end zone and mustered just field goal attempts, which is a failing performance. The Tigers hardly mustered any consistent threat. When the coaches went deep in their bag of tricks, things only got worse. It was a dreadful performance from one-to-11 and all the way up the coach’s box, too.

DEFENSE — C+

The defense, at least, held Texas A&M out of the end zone, which should be enough to win a football game. Texas A&M’s scoop-and-score was no fault of the defense. But at the same time, the Tigers couldn’t create much in the way of big plays, and playing to ‘bend but don’t break’ isn’t so great when you’re letting the other team dictate the pace of the game and control it from beginning to end. It’s tough grading, but Texas A&M marched its way into Auburn territory too often and with too much ease to get a B.