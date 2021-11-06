 Skip to main content
Report card: Grading Auburn’s loss at Texas A&M
Report card: Grading Auburn’s loss at Texas A&M

Auburn at Texas A&M NCAA football - 2021

Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) secures the ball as Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Andre White Jr. (32) makes the tackle during the game at Kyle Field on Nov. 6, 2021.

 Eric Starling for the O-A News

Grading Auburn's loss to Texas A&M:

OFFENSE — F

Auburn’s offense could not find the end zone and mustered just field goal attempts, which is a failing performance. The Tigers hardly mustered any consistent threat. When the coaches went deep in their bag of tricks, things only got worse. It was a dreadful performance from one-to-11 and all the way up the coach’s box, too.

DEFENSE — C+

The defense, at least, held Texas A&M out of the end zone, which should be enough to win a football game. Texas A&M’s scoop-and-score was no fault of the defense. But at the same time, the Tigers couldn’t create much in the way of big plays, and playing to ‘bend but don’t break’ isn’t so great when you’re letting the other team dictate the pace of the game and control it from beginning to end. It’s tough grading, but Texas A&M marched its way into Auburn territory too often and with too much ease to get a B.

SPECIAL TEAMS — C+

Anders Carlson missed what’s an easy field goal by his excellent standards, and Auburn didn’t make any big return plays either. Auburn’s special teams didn’t play poorly overall, but didn’t do anything exceptional either.

COACHING — F

Auburn went to College Station without a winning gameplan. Nothing Auburn tried worked. The offense was bad and the defense bent too much playing ‘bend but don’t break.’ Auburn will not be able to compete with Alabama if it shows up this ill-prepared to play.

