Report card: Grading Auburn's loss to Georgia

Grading Auburn’s loss to Georgia on Saturday:

Offense — F

Auburn was held out of the end zone completely, which calls for a failing grade. Auburn was held scoreless through three quarters against Georgia last year. In two games with Georgia, Auburn offense has been without a touchdown in seven out of eight quarters.

Defense — D

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn’s defense was on its heels from the start, unable to stop the Georgia running game. Auburn was bullied at the line of scrimmage until the Tigers were just too far to come back. Georgia scored on four straight possessions in the first half.

Special Teams — B

Anders Carlson made both his field goal attempts for Auburn, but there were no explosive plays made by Auburn’s returners, nor any major field-flipping punts to speak of in the game.

Coaching — F

Auburn was embarrassed on offense and defense. Whereas last year, it was Auburn’s offense which was held scoreless for three quarters and embarrassed by Georgia, this time Gus Malzahn, Chad Morris and Kevin Steele all were whipped in one of the most important games of the year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.