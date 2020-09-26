REPORT CARD: Grading Auburn's win over Kentucky

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grading Auburn’s 29-13 win over Kentucky.

Offense: B-

Auburn’s passing game was electric and the offense cashed in on opportunities given by the defense, but the Tigers’ rushing attack was unreliable all game and the offense was left without balance. Auburn also struggled to convert on third downs while Kentucky made it look easy.

Defense: A-

Auburn’s defense couldn’t manage to get off the field early when Kentucky was playing flawless football, but as soon as the Wildcats started to crack and made some mistakes, the Auburn defense took advantage. Kentucky put together five drives of 10 plays or more, which is trouble, but only two ended in points and two ended with turnovers forced in the red zone. The defense bent but did not break.

Special Teams: A

The kicking team had a spotless game, with an assist from Bo Nix, who downed two pooch punts inside the Kentucky 10-yard line. Anders Carlson was perfect on extra points. Aiden Marshall and Oscar Chapman both punted for Auburn.

Coaching: C

The Auburn defense seemed slow to adjust to Kentucky’s plan to pass to tight ends and running backs, and the offense had to use opportunistic field position to truly pull away, but no major blunders put the players in any kind of bad position. Auburn did get stopped on fourth down once in the red zone when it could’ve gotten points from a field goal.

