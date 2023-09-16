Grading Auburn’s performance in its win over Samford:

OFFENSE — C+

Auburn put up 45 points in the end, but started slow and couldn’t push Samford around the way you’d want against an FCS team. Payton Thorne boosted Auburn’s rushing numbers, but running backs only mustered 86 yards rushing. Auburn still doesn’t have answers in the run game, and one would think this would be a game to work out some of those issues. It turns out it’ll take time. Thorne played well but even he finished with two interceptions.

DEFENSE — B+

Auburn’s defense played well for its second straight game, though it’s too be expected against an FCS opponent. Auburn did adjust well to Samford’s pass-happy schemes. The Tigers did give up some explosive plays to Samford, but two interceptions by Jaylin Simpson and J.D. Rhym boost the defense’s grade to a B+.

SPECIAL TEAMS — C

Ja’Varrius Johnson’s muffed punt was an unacceptable mistake and takes the special teams grade down. Alex McPherson did everything he was asked to do, successfully punching in a 22 yarder and making all of his extra point attempts.

COACHING — B-

Fans gnashed their teeth at Auburn blowing a first-and-goal at the 1 with three straight passes, ending with an interception in the end zone. It isn’t a big deal, but at the same time, Auburn’s offense was stagnant for much of the first half and that comes down to preparation. Auburn could have had a much better start to the game and saved itself some first-half anxiety.