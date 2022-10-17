Report: Charles Barkley agrees to 10-year deal with TNT worth 'well in excess' of $100 million

It appears Charles Barkley and TNT will be together for at least another decade, as the New York Post reported Monday that the Auburn legend has agreed to a new 10-year deal with the network.

According to the report, Barkley has three years left on his current contract, which pays him $10 million per season. His new agreement would pay him "well in excess" of $100 million, perhaps approaching the $200 million range.

In July, Barkley told the Post that he had ended talks with LIV Golf about potentially joining as a commentator and was opting to stick with his current post at TNT.

“I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best," Barkley said. "But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life — it is best for me to move on and I’m staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career.”

The week prior, the Post had reported that Barkley met with LIV Golf's Greg Norman in Atlanta to discuss the commentator and former NBA All-Star joining the new golf league's broadcast team. Later in the week, sports personality Dan Patrick said on his radio show that Barkley had told him he'd have to leave his contract with Turner Broadcasting and TNT to join LIV.