Report: Charles Barkley turns down LIV, will stick with TNT

Auburn legend Charles Barkley has ended talks with LIV golf and will stay with TNT, he told the New York Post on Friday morning.

Barkley had been in talks about a surely lucrative deal to leave TNT’s “Inside the NBA” to commentate events for the controversial LIV series.

“I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me,” Barkley told the New York Post. “I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life — it is best for me to move on and I’m staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career.”

Barkley played in the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament on Thursday in New Jersey.

It was last week when the New York Post reported that Barkley and LIV figurehead Greg Norman had dinner in Atlanta, where they discussed the possibility of Barkley joining LIV as a broadcaster.

On his radio show, Dan Patrick said Barkley told him he’d have to leave TNT and his position as a studio analyst to take a LIV deal.

The New York Post reports Barkley has three years and $30 million remianing on his current contract with TNT.

LIV has stirred controversy in the golf world, using funding from the Saudi Arabian government to throw massive guaranteed contracts at golfers and pull them off the PGA Tour.

Barkley’s presence could have helped the series land a TV deal. Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and more golf stars have made the jump to the upstart series amid controversy and protest from activists against the dealings of the Saudi Arabian government. LIV’s funding comes from the crown prince of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to sway public perception of the oil-rich country through sports. Saudi Arabia has poured funds into Formula One, acquired the Premier League soccer team Newcastle United, and has lured WWE to run shows there in exchange for big paydays.