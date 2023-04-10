Bethune-Cookman football is set to break ground on a new practice facility when its spring game kicks off on April 22, and former Auburn great Charles Barkley is a significant reason why, according to a report from HBCU Gameday.

“A start of this initiative was the gift from Charles Barkley," Bethune-Cookman Director of Athletics Reggie Theus told HBCU Gameday. "I want to thank him for helping us in that mindset as we try to build our athletics program."

In December, AL.com reported that Barkley was planning to give $1 million each to the athletic departments at Bethune-Cookman and Jackson State, continuing a tradition of gift-giving to HBCUs. Barkley has also reportedly given similar-sized gifts to Alabama A&M University, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Miles College, Tuskegee University and Spelman College.

“I’m just so incredibly humbled by what he’s done," said Theus, who played against Barkley in his NBA career,. "It’s just a big thing. He’s my NBA brother. It’s a small fraternity. I was actually surprised. I didn’t know this was coming.”

When Barkley's gifts to B-CU and Jackson State were reportedly, he also told AL.com he was planning to give the same amount to ALS research in Alabama in the name of former Auburn teammate Gary Godfrey, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2019.

“I’m just so lucky and blessed beyond anything I can imagine,” Barkley told AL.com. “Rumor mill has it at two hundred million. I can neither confirm nor deny. Man, I’m just lucky. I’ll leave it at that.”

Barkley played for three seasons at Auburn before being selected No. 5 overall in the 1984 NBA Draft. He played in the NBA for 16 years with three different franchises, and became a TV analyst for TNT shortly after his retirement in 2000. He signed a 10-year contract in October that will see him remain as an analyst on TNT's Inside the NBA, reportedly paying him in a range of nine figures.

“I’m [expletive] 60 [years old] in a couple of months, which is crazy,” Barkley also told AL.com in December. “All this [expletive] money is crazy. I’m going to use the rest of my life to bless as many people as I possibly can.”