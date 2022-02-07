Report: Derek Mason took a substantial paycut to get out of Auburn

Derek Mason is getting paid $400,000 less to coach at Oklahoma State after bolting out of Auburn, according to the student newspaper at Oklahoma State.

Chris Becker of The O’Colly on campus at Oklahoma State reported Monday that Mason is making $1.1 million annually in his new role as defensive coordinator for the Cowboys.

Mason was making $1.5 million annually at Auburn.

Mason stepped down from his post at Auburn on Jan. 22. Just two weeks later, the Auburn football program under head coach Bryan Harsin became the subject of an investigation by the Auburn University administration including school president Jay Gogue.

Offensive coordinator Austin Davis resigned in the same window, on Jan. 31, after just 43 days in the position.

Harsin said publicly on Feb. 1 at the Senior Bowl that he was under the impression that Mason left to be in a position better for him, though it’s now clear Mason took a significant paycut to coach at Oklahoma State.

