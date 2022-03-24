Report: Five-star center Yohan Traore has Auburn in final four, decision set for next week

Auburn is out to make a major move on the recruiting trail.

The chase is on for undecided 2022 five-star center Yohan Traore, and the Tigers are suddenly in the running.

Traore has narrowed his choices down to four schools, and Auburn is one of the four, according to 247Sports on Wednesday.

Gonzaga, Michigan and Texas Tech are also in the running.

Traore was originally committed to LSU, but following the firing of LSU head coach Will Wade, he decommited on March 22.

Auburn was not in Traore’s top 10 the first time around, before the star prospect originally from France committed to LSU. But with LSU thrown off course and Auburn stars Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler likely headed for the NBA Draft, the timing could line up for Auburn and Traore to come together — and for another superstar player to come to the Plains.

LSU fired Wade in early March after receiving a notice of allegations from the NCAA.

Meanwhile, Pearl is clearly looking to reload instead of rebuild, as the Tigers hope to repeat as SEC regular season champs in 2022.

Replacing Smith and Kessler won’t be easy. Both were also five-star prospects coming out of high school. This season, Smith was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year and Kessler the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Getting a commitment from Traore could help fill the gap potentially left by Smith and Kessler.

And his decision could be coming sooner rather than later.

Along with his list of schools, Traore told 247Sports’ Brandon Jenkins that he plans to announce a decision next week sometime before the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four.

Traore is rated as the No. 1 player in Arizona, the No. 4 center in the class of 2022 and the No. 15 player overall, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

The five-star big man is listed as a power forward by some, but Justin Ferguson of The Auburn Observer sees Traore fitting into head coach Bruce Pearl’s system as a center.

“The 6-foot-10 Traore is listed as a power forward on some sites, but he fits much more as a 5 in Pearl’s system than a ‘big guard’ 4,” Ferguson said. “He can stretch the floor as an outside shooter and play some face-up offense, but he looks at its best as a rim-running center on both ends of the floor. His game is more Kessler than Smith.”

If Traore chooses the Tigers, the big man would be the program’s fourth five-star signee out of high school of all-time, joining Smith, Sharife Cooper and Mustapha Heron. Pearl and his staff recruited all of Auburn’s previous five-star prospects.

If Kessler and Smith both leave for the NBA Draft, Auburn’s scholarship big men currently on the roster would include Jaylin Williams, Chris Moore, Stretch Akingbola and Dylan Cardwell.

Currently, Pearl and the Tigers have signed two players in the class of 2022.

Chance Westry is a four-star small forward from Arizona. Westry is the No. 2 player in the state, No. 9 small forward and No. 31 player in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Auburn’s other 2022 signee is point guard Tre Donaldson from Florida. The 6-foot-1 guard is the No. 18 point guard, No. 2 player in Florida and the No. 129 player in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

The Tigers will look to reload in 2022 after winning the SEC regular-season championship in 2021 for just the fourth time in program history. Auburn finished the season with a 28-6 record and made it to the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32 before falling to Miami.