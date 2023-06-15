A former Auburn Tiger men's basketball player will reportedly take the world stage soon, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Walker Kessler would be playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup this summer.

This year's cup will take place in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, and is slated to have more than 30 teams participating.

Kessler's coming off an All-Rookie season for the Utah Jazz, in which he and Jabari Smith were both named to NBA All-Rookie squads.

His 72% shooting rate from the floor was the highest by a rookie in NBA history, and he was named to the All-Rookie first team.

After being selected No. 22 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Kessler was traded to the Utah Jazz eight days into his professional career. He played in 74 games for Utah, making 40 starts, and averaged 9.2 points per game, as well as 8.4 rebounds. His 173 blocks as a rookie were fourth-most in the league, behind only Milwaukee's Brook Lopez, Brooklyn's Nic Claxton and Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr.

Kessler was a 7-foot enforcer at the rim during his one year at Auburn, leading the Tigers — and the country — with 155 blocks. It earned him the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honor, on top of being named Defensive Player of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and picking up three All-American honors.

While primarily a shot-blocking threat, Kessler made his presence felt elsewhere for Auburn. He led the Tigers in rebounds per game (8.1), and was fourth in points per game (11.4) and was first in field goal percentage with at least 100 attempts (60.8%).

Kessler transferred to Auburn after spending one season at North Carolina, where he averaged 4.4 points on 8.7 minutes per game. Prior to that, he was a five-star recruit out of Woodward Academy in Fairburn, Georgia. He chose the Tar Heels over offers from Auburn, Duke, Michigan and Virginia, among several others.