Report: Former Central Michigan running back Jordon Ingram signing with Auburn
AU FOOTBALL

Report: Former Central Michigan running back Jordon Ingram signing with Auburn

  • Updated
Opelika vs. St. Paul’s Episcopal School high school football (copy)

St. Paul's Episcopal School running back Jordon Ingram (15) takes a carry during the Opelika vs. St. Paul’s playoff game on Nov. 15, 2019 at Bulldog Stadium in Opelika.

 Sara Palczewski1

The Auburn Tigers are adding another player to their running back room.

Former Central Michigan running back Jordon Ingram is signing with the Tigers and plans to enroll during the summer semester, according to Rivals.com’s Jeffrey Lee.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Mobile native would become Auburn’s fifth scholarship running back entering the 2021 season.

A former three-star recruit from St. Paul’s in Mobile, Ingram signed with the Chippewas in the 2020 class. He did not appear in a game last fall and will come to Auburn as a redshirt freshman.

Ingram made a name for himself during his high school days at St. Paul’s. He took 235 carries for 1,394 yards and 18 touchdowns and also had 15 receptions for 195 yards and one touchdown in 2019. As a result, he was named to the second-team Class 6A All-State team.

Ingram will be the second running back Auburn adds this summer. The Tigers signed three-star running back Jarquez Hunter in February.

In addition to Ingram and Hunter, the Tigers have sophomore Tank Bigsby and seniors Shaun Shivers and Devan Barrett.

