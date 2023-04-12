It looks like Devan Cambridge could return to the Plains next season.

According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the Tiger-turned-Sun Devil is eyeing a potential Auburn reunion after entering the transfer portal last week.

Arizona State transfer Devan Cambridge tells me that he will visit Oregon on Sunday.Also considering Auburn, Texas Tech, and Clemson. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 12, 2023

Rothstein tweeted Wednesday that Cambridge will visit Oregon on Sunday, but that he has three other schools in consideration — Clemson, Texas Tech and Auburn.

Cambridge spent three seasons at Auburn, from 2019 through 2022, before entering the transfer portal last offseason. He landed at Arizona State, along with brother Desmond Cambridge, last season. He averaged 9.8 points per game and started in 34 contests for the Sun Devils.

On March 6, Cambridge announced he'd be entering the transfer portal for his final season of college eligibility only weeks after he'd pledged to play his final season at Arizona State.

In three seasons on the Plains, Cambridge played in 91 games and made 33 starts split between his two later seasons. He averaged 6.0 points per game in that three-year stint. His sophomore season was his most prolific, averaging then-career highs in points (8.9) and minutes (25.3) per game.