Report: Hugh Freeze gets Auburn salary averaging $6.5 million per year

Hugh Freeze is coming to Auburn, and he’ll reportedly get a steady pay bump with the move.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday that Freeze’s Auburn contract will work out to approximately six years with “an average” of $6.5 million in annual salary, meaning it’ll be about $39 million.

In October, Freeze signed a fully guaranteed eight-year extension at Liberty that made him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Group of Five, per Thamel. The deal averaged about $5 million annually and was fully guaranteed through 2030.

Should Freeze make that reported salary, it’d also be $1.5 million more than what his Auburn predecessor, Bryan Harsin, made on his initial contract. Harsin was paid $5 million in Year One, with an annual $100,000 increase on his initial six-year deal.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported earlier Monday that Auburn would pay Liberty about $3 million to buy Freeze out of his contract. That means Auburn now owes a combined $18.8 million in buyouts for head football coaches since Oct. 31.

Dellenger first reported Monday that Freeze and Auburn were finalizing a deal to make him the 28th coach in the football program’s history, and ESPN’s Chris Low later reported that the hiring would officially be announced later Monday. On3 and 247Sports’ Auburn websites have corroborated both reports.

At 53, Auburn would be Freeze’s fifth head coaching job and his third at the FBS level. He previously coached at Ole Miss — an infamous five-season tenure rampant with recruit violations, among other claims — and Arkansas State, as well as Division II Lambuth and Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis, Tenn. He’s unofficially 103–47 all-time as a college head coach and 83-42 at the FBS level.