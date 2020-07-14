Running back Malik Miller will not be returning to the Auburn football team this fall for his redshirt senior season.
The news was reported Tuesday by AuburnSports.com.
Miller served primarily as a third-down back and a goal-line option for Auburn in recent seasons.
He finished his Auburn career with six touchdowns.
Miller signed with Auburn as a touted prospect out of Madison Academy in Huntsville.
He scored two red-zone touchdowns in Auburn’s win at Ole Miss in 2018. He caught another score later in the season on a trick-play pass from Ryan Davis at Alabama.
Miller marks the second running back from last season to depart the team, along with JaTarvious Whitlow. Auburn’s backfield returns a group made up mostly of touted but unproven backs, including D.J. Williams, Mark-Antony Richards and Tank Bigbsy.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement on Monday that the conference is targeting late July as a decision-making window as conferences consider scheduling possibilities and cancellations for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
