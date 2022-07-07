Report: SEC Network to televise Auburn basketball's Israel tour

Bruce Pearl has gotten his wish, as Auburn men's basketball's three-game tour of Israel in August is set to be televised on SEC Network, according to a report.

On Thursday, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that the network would televise the Tigers' games during their trip from July 31 to August 10.

Sources: The SEC Network will televise Auburn's games during its foreign tour to Israel in August.Significant coup for the Tigers, who have finished in the Top 4 of the SEC in four of the last five seasons. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 7, 2022

Auburn is slated to play both the Israeli U-20 Team and Israeli Senior National Team in a three-game slate, with games against the U-20 team on Aug. 2 and 6, and one game against the senior national team on Aug. 8.

Games are to be played in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, though no tip-off times have yet to be released.

"It's huge," Pearl said of the trip during an AMBUSH event in Montgomery on May 3. "That's part of the timing, is when you do have four or five new guys coming in and the opportunity to be live together, travel together, see things together; learn the Bible together; learn history together. That's why we're doing it, as much as anything."

Pearl also said at the event that he hoped Auburn's contests could be televised in the United States.

The NCAA permits teams to make an international trip once every four years. The Tigers last traveled to Italy in 2017, and Auburn women’s basketball last traveled in 2019, also to Italy.

"In the month of August, as you guys know, there's not a lot of live sports programming out there once the NBA playoffs are over, and so that's why all these — the TBT or the the different 3-on-3s — they're actually being televised, because they don't have much else much other content," Pearl said. "We think this could be a content event."

The head coach also talked about the trip as what he hoped would be the first steps in an annual college basketball event in Israel.

Pearl coached the USA Maccabi team to a gold medal at the 2009 Maccabiah Games in Israel. Auburn assistant coach Steven Pearl was on the playing roster.

"I'd love the idea of two to four college basketball teams going to Israel, playing in some sort of games every August and I'm going to work towards that, even though Auburn won't be in it," Pearl said. "I'm going to work towards trying to create that tournament."

Although it'll be playing exhibition contests, Auburn will be the first televised team of the 2022-23 college basketball season.

When the trip ends, Auburn will be just under four months out from the start of its season, tipping off with a home-opener against George Mason on Nov. 7.

Pearl's Auburn program reloaded this offseason with the additions of five-star forward Yohan Traore, former Morehead State center Johni Broome, and four-star wing Chance Westry, among others.