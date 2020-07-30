Report: SEC overhauls football season with 10-game schedule

The SEC has adopted a plan to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this fall after a meeting among school presidents Thursday, according to a report by Sports Illustrated.
The league plans to kick off on Sept. 26.
The move comes after conferences across the country have overhauled their season over concerns of spreading COVID-19.
The SEC Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 19.
This plan would drop all of Auburn’s non-conference games scheduled for this season, and add two more conference games to the Tigers’ schedule. If the SEC were to add the next two SEC East opponents from the rotation to Auburn’s schedule, those two teams would be South Carolina and Missouri.
