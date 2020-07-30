Report: SEC overhauls football season with 10-game schedule

The SEC has adopted a plan to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this fall after a meeting among school presidents Thursday, according to a report by Sports Illustrated.

The move comes after conferences across the country have overhauled their season over concerns of spreading COVID-19.

This plan would drop all of Auburn’s non-conference games scheduled for this season, and add two more conference games to the Tigers’ schedule. If the SEC were to add the next two SEC East opponents from the rotation to Auburn’s schedule, those two teams would be South Carolina and Missouri.