Report: UCF finalizing deal to hire former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn

It looks like former Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn won’t be out of the game for long.
Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel is reporting Malzahn is close to finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at UCF with an announcement possibly coming on Monday, a little over two months after he was relieved of his duties at Auburn. The news means the 55-year-old Malzahn would take over a Knights football program that has won 88 games over the past nine seasons.
Malzahn lands at UCF after posting a 68-35 record over eight seasons at Auburn. In that time, the Tigers never had a losing season, posted two double-digit win seasons, won the SEC West twice, captured the 2013 SEC championship and played in the national title game in that same season.
Malzahn will replace Josh Heupel, who left UCF for Tennessee after posting a 28-8 record in three seasons. Malzahn’s hire reunites him with new UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir, who was the athletic director at Arkansas State in Malzahn’s lone season as Red Wolves head coach.
In Malzahn’s last season at Auburn, the Tigers were 6-4 against all-SEC competition in 2020, which included blowout losses to rivals Georgia and Alabama on the road. Malzahn was relieved of his duties on Dec. 13, one day after Auburn ended the regular season with a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State.
“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership,” Auburn athletic director Allen Green said in a statement. “We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.”
Per his contract, Malzahn’s buyout was $21.45 million, with half of that amount due within 30 days of his dismissal. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele served as Auburn’s interim head coach for the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Northwestern.
Malzahn took over as Auburn head coach in 2013 following a three-year stint as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2009-11 and one year as Arkansas State head coach, during which the Red Wolves went 9-3.
The Tigers experienced immediate success under Malzahn’s guidance, as the team went 12-2 in his debut season with dramatic last-second victories against Georgia and Alabama in games that were coined “The Prayer at Jordan-Hare” and “The Kick Six." They ended the year by going toe to toe with Florida State in the national championship game before ultimately losing 34-31.
The Tigers remained competitive following the 2013 campaign but never reached those same highs. Auburn went 23-16 over the next three years before a breakthrough 2017 campaign in which Auburn started the year 5-2 before reeling off five straight wins to capture the SEC West division title for the second time under Malzahn.
Auburn’s strong run that season ended abruptly in the SEC Championship Game when Georgia handed the Tigers a 28-7 loss. Auburn then ended the season with a loss to none other than UCF in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Malzahn followed the 2017 season — which ended with a 10-4 record — with an 8-5 showing in 2018 followed by a 9-4 effort in 2019 that featured promising play from freshman quarterback Bo Nix. The Tigers entered 2020 with plenty of promise, but their high hopes for the season were derailed early.
Auburn opened last season with a victory over Kentucky before losing to Georgia 27-6 on the road. The Tigers pulled off a dramatic last-second victory over Arkansas the following week before a dreadful road performance against South Carolina in a 30-22 loss one week later.
The team rattled off three consecutive victories over Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee before falling back to earth against No. 1 Alabama and No. 5 Texas A&M in consecutive losses. The Tigers were slow out of the gates in the regular-season finale against Mississippi State before two fourth-quarter touchdowns helped Auburn top the Bulldogs.
Malzahn will be stepping into a UCF program that has established itself as one of the top among the Group of 5 schools. The Knights have posted three double-digit win seasons in the past four years, including a perfect 13-0 season in 2017 that ended with the Knights beating Auburn in the bowl game and earning the No. 6 spot in the final AP poll.