Report: UCF finalizing deal to hire former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn

“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership,” Auburn athletic director Allen Green said in a statement. “We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.”

Per his contract, Malzahn’s buyout was $21.45 million, with half of that amount due within 30 days of his dismissal. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele served as Auburn’s interim head coach for the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Northwestern.

Malzahn took over as Auburn head coach in 2013 following a three-year stint as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2009-11 and one year as Arkansas State head coach, during which the Red Wolves went 9-3.

The Tigers experienced immediate success under Malzahn’s guidance, as the team went 12-2 in his debut season with dramatic last-second victories against Georgia and Alabama in games that were coined “The Prayer at Jordan-Hare” and “The Kick Six." They ended the year by going toe to toe with Florida State in the national championship game before ultimately losing 34-31.