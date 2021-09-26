Reports: Auburn fires wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams after four games

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have got to find ways to make plays on the perimeter and be able to run the football. If you get a one-on-one matchup, we've got to win. We've got to win. It doesn't always have to be a deep ball; it can be, like I said, an easy catch and go make something happen with it,” Harsin said. “Every guy on that field wants their chance; well, here you go. Here's your chance; do something with it.

“You know, we're going to continue to do that. We'll keep playing until we really figure out who gives us the best opportunity to be explosive and to make some of those plays consistently.”

Williams signed a two-year, $600,00 deal to join Harsin's first staff at Auburn in January. Auburn would owe him the remainder of his deal, though the amount would be mitigated if Williams took another coaching job.

Williams came to Auburn after coaching Troy’s outside receivers for the past six seasons.

Williams, who played wide receiver at Troy in the mid-2000s and was a four-year letterman, returned to his alma mater in 2015 after coaching the receivers at UAB in 2014 and at Jacksonville State in 2013. During his time on staff at Troy, the Trojans have posted a 45-29 overall record with three double-digit win seasons and three bowl appearances.